PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A South Carolina football player with autism scored his first touchdown in dramatic fashion last Friday.

Fulton Winn doesn’t get a lot of playing time with his high school team. But, near the end of their game Friday the coaching staff decided to put Winn in the game and drew up a play for him.

The junior went out for a fade route and with strong defense covering him, made the catch of a lifetime.

“It’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do since I started playing football, catch a touchdown pass and it came true,” Winn said.

Right after scoring his first touchdown, Winn learned his grandfather passed away.

Winn’s mother said her father-in-law still got to see that memorable play.