Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will be visiting Pittsburgh this Labor Day.

The 47th Vice President of the United States is slated to march in Pittsburgh’s annual Labor Day Parade on Monday.

Biden last march in the parade in 2016, when he was joined by Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine.

In a press release, Biden said: “I’m looking forward to spending Labor Day this year in Pittsburgh with thousands of men and women from organized labor. Unions built the middle class, and union members built this country.”

Pittsburgh’s Labor Day Parade is one of the largest in the country.

Other elected officials set to march include: Sen. Bob Casey, Rep. Mike Doyle, Rep. Conor Lamb, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Mayor Bill Peduto.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 3.

It starts at the corner of Centre Avenue and Crawford Street and ends at the corner of the Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street.