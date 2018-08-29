Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A priest in the Greensburg Catholic Diocese has been removed after a credible allegation of sexual abuse of minor was received.

According to a statement from the diocese, the allegation was made against Fr. Joseph Bonafed and dates back 28 years.

Fr. Bonafed was removed from his pastor positions at Holy Family Parish in West Newton and St. Edward Parish in Herminie within 24 hours, per diocesan policy.

Parishioners will be notified this weekend.

The allegation was made through PA ChildLine and the investigation has been turned over to police.

