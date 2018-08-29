Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS Local)– Back-to-school means back to raising money for bands, clubs, field trips and more. How would you like the option to “Opt Out” of traditional school fundraisers for the entire school year?

Auburn High School in Alabama decided to make light of their fundraising efforts this year and offer a few different “Opt Out” options for parents and guardians.

One parent shared the letter on social media and now it’s going viral.

One of the options says: “Here’s $50 or more to forget my name and my face and not ask me for anything else all year except to complete this form.”