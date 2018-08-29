  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jacob Caldwell, Local TV, Ohio

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KDKA) – An Ohio teenager who has been missing for more than a year after witnessing his father’s fatal shooting has been found safe.

According to the Springfield News-Sun, 15-year-old Jacob Caldwell had not been seen since Aug. 21, 2017.

jacob caldwell Ohio Teen Missing For More Than A Year After Witnessing Fathers Murder Found Safe

(Photo Courtesy: Sugarcreek Township Police Department)

Caldwell’s father, Robert, was shot and killed in a parking lot and the teen was reported missing two days later.

Digital billboards along Interstate 75 showed the teen’s picture. On Monday, police received a tip that led them to a house in Miami Township.

Police executed a search warrant at the home around 11:30 p.m. Monday and found the teen living in the basement. Four other adults were also living at the home and are believed to be associates of Caldwell’s mother, Tawnney. She is facing a potential murder charge in Robert’s death.

Of the four adults in the home, two provided information which was said to be helpful in the investigation.

Police said Jacob did not appear to be held against his will and looked OK physically.

He was taken to a juvenile detention center for an unruly charge related to a prior runaway.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s