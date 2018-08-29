Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KDKA) – An Ohio teenager who has been missing for more than a year after witnessing his father’s fatal shooting has been found safe.

According to the Springfield News-Sun, 15-year-old Jacob Caldwell had not been seen since Aug. 21, 2017.

Caldwell’s father, Robert, was shot and killed in a parking lot and the teen was reported missing two days later.

Digital billboards along Interstate 75 showed the teen’s picture. On Monday, police received a tip that led them to a house in Miami Township.

Police executed a search warrant at the home around 11:30 p.m. Monday and found the teen living in the basement. Four other adults were also living at the home and are believed to be associates of Caldwell’s mother, Tawnney. She is facing a potential murder charge in Robert’s death.

Of the four adults in the home, two provided information which was said to be helpful in the investigation.

Police said Jacob did not appear to be held against his will and looked OK physically.

He was taken to a juvenile detention center for an unruly charge related to a prior runaway.