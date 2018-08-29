PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man suspected of killing former Playboy model Christina Kraft has been arrested in Pittsburgh.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced that Jonathan Harris was arrested by U.S. Marshals as he got off a bus.

Harris was wanted for murdering Kraft in Ardmore, which is outside Philadelphia, on Aug. 22. He’s being charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder.

“It was a violent death and we are going to pursue justice in this case,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele during a press conference on Wednesday.

Police say Kraft’s killer met her on the night she died. He sent text messages to a friend saying, “I just met this sexy a** white b****, at her house in Ardmore now.” That text message was sent at 2:40 a.m. the morning she died.

An autopsy report confirms the former Playboy model had a broken nose and was strangled.

Harris was just released from prison in July.