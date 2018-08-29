Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of the hardest things for new moms is trying to fit in exercise with the needs of a baby.

Now, there are all kinds of fitness classes where moms can bring the baby along for the workout.

The Fit4Mom franchise has locations in Bethel Park and the North Hills. Classes are often held in public parks.

A “Stroller Strides” class involves mom doing cardio and strength training with resistance bands while entertaining her baby at the same time with songs and more.

More Information:

There’s even “Stroller Barre” with Pilates-inspired moves. “Strides 360” focuses on cardio, speed and agility, and a special “Body Back” program includes a meal plan and online support.

There’s even Zumba and ballet classes.

You can find the full guide to places where parents can exercise with their babies on Kidsburgh’s website.