PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of the hardest things for new moms is trying to fit in exercise with the needs of a baby.

Now, there are all kinds of fitness classes where moms can bring the baby along for the workout.

Kidsburgh: Special Exercise Classes Designed With New Moms In Mind

The Fit4Mom franchise has locations in Bethel Park and the North Hills. Classes are often held in public parks.

A “Stroller Strides” class involves mom doing cardio and strength training with resistance bands while entertaining her baby at the same time with songs and more.

More Information:

There’s even “Stroller Barre” with Pilates-inspired moves. “Strides 360” focuses on cardio, speed and agility, and a special “Body Back” program includes a meal plan and online support.

There’s even Zumba and ballet classes.

You can find the full guide to places where parents can exercise with their babies on Kidsburgh’s website.

