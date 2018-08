Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Emergency crews have retrieved a car that crashed over a hillside in North Versailles on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened along Overhill Drive, around 4:30 p.m.

There’s no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

But crews could be seen using a tow truck and a series of ropes to pull the car back up the hill.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.