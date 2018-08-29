Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cases of some STDs are on the rise in Pennsylvania.

For that reason, the state Department of Health and the governor’s office have issued a warning about the dangers of sexually transmitted diseases and the importance of getting tested.

According to the Health Department, syphilis has had the biggest increase. They say cases of the disease are up nearly 300 percent, “from 263 in 2007 to 792 in 2017.”

Other STDs on the rise include chlamydia with a 25 percent increase and gonorrhea with a 17 percent increase from 2007 to 2017.

However, cases of other STDs have decreased over the last decade, including cases of HIV, which have dropped from 2,415 in 2006 to 991 in 2016, a nearly 240 percent decrease.

Others that are down include Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B.

The Health Department attributes the lower numbers to education and vaccine availability.

Because of increase in syphilis cases, the Health Department is recommending special testing for all pregnant women in several Pennsylvania counties, including Allegheny and Indiana.

In a press release, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said: “STDs are serious diseases and it is important that everyone is aware of the risks and dangers associated with them. STDs affect individuals of all ages, but most of the new cases each year occur in 15 to 24-year-olds. It is essential for parents and guardians to have serious conversations with their children about their health, including their sexual activity.”

