PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new pilot program is hoping to reduce the number of unnecessary emergency room visits and the associated costs.

Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield have teamed up to create the Emergency Medical Services Reimbursement Pilot Program.

The goal of the program is to make the patient the number one priority while paying back the EMS company that responds to a call.

“The way it’s structured right now EMS by and large is only reimbursed if they transport a patient to hospital. What we’ve looked at is a way we can provide reimbursement for EMS providers when they arrive on scene,” said Bob McCaughan with Allegheny Health Network.

The pilot program is working with 16 EMS agencies across western Pennsylvania, covering 12 counties.

Todd Pritchard, the Director of MRTSA said the program isn’t fully live yet. He said a few more people need to be trained and expects it to go completely live soon. He said the program is all for the people they serve.

“Patient care is always the number one priority so that’s the primary focus of all our folks, doing what’s right for the patient, provide the best patient care,” said Pritchard.

This way, not only the patient but the EMS company is benefiting, too.

“There are several conditions that can vary successfully and treat in the house and those patients don’t have to go to the hospital, which is better for the patient,” said Pritchard.