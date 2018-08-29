Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some delicious recipes that are perfect for a Labor Day cookout!

Mustard Marinated Flank Steak

1 flank steak (2 to 2-1/2 pounds)

1/3 cup dry white wine

1/3 cup good olive oil

1/3 cup Dijon mustard

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup chopped shallots (2 shallots)

1 tablespoon minced garlic (3 cloves)

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh tarragon leaves

Directions:

Place the steak flat in a large nonreactive dish such as glass or porcelain. Using the tip of a sharp knife, lightly score the top of the steak diagonally in a large crisscross pattern to make what looks like 1-inch diamonds across the steak. This allows the marinade to penetrate into the meat.

In a 2-cup measuring cup, whisk together the wine, olive oil, mustard, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Stir in the shallots and garlic. Pour the marinade over and under the steak until it’s completely coated. Scatter the tarragon on top. Cover the dish with plastic wrap and allow it to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours but preferably overnight.

Half an hour before serving, remove the steak from the refrigerator and heat a charcoal grill with a layer of hot coals. (You can also set a gas grill on medium-high heat.) Sprinkle the steak with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Discard the remaining marinade.

Grill the steak for about 5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Place the steak on a clean plate, cover tightly with aluminum foil, and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Slice the steak thin, cutting diagonally across the grain. Sprinkle with salt and serve hot.

Serves: 4-5

Sheet Pan Cuban Chicken with Citrus Avocado Salsa

1-1/2 pounds boneless chicken breasts or thighs

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced or grated

¼ cup freshly chopped oregano

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons orange zest and orange juice

Zest and juice of 1 lime

Kosher salt and pepper

1 sweet onion, sliced

2 russet potatoes, cut into wedges

1 bell pepper, sliced

1 small orange, sliced

Citrus Avocado Salsa:

1 avocado, diced

1 orange, diced

1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped

Juice from 1 lime

Pinch of flaked sea salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

On a rimmed baking sheet, combine the chicken, 2 tablespoons olive oil, the garlic, oregano, cumin, cayenne, orange juice and zest, lime juice and zest, and a large pinch each of salt and pepper. Toss well to evenly coat the chicken. Add the onions, potatoes, and bell peppers, and toss with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Arrange everything in an even layer. Add the orange slices and then transfer to the oven. Roast for 40-45 minutes, tossing halfway through cooking until the chicken is cooked through and the potatoes golden.

Meanwhile, make the salsa. Combine all ingredients in a bowl and toss to combine.

To serve, top the chicken with the salsa.

Serves: 4 to 6

Three Ingredient Negroni Ice Pops

3 cups pink grapefruit juice

1/3 cup Campari

1/3 cup sweet vermouth

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the grapefruit juice, Campari and vermouth. Divide the mixture among 10 ice-pop molds, filling each to the rim. Freeze until solid, about 4 hours.

Makes 10 Ice Pops