PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An entrepreneur herself, Linda McMahon, co-founder of WWE, or World Wrestling Entertainment, is now administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

McMahon was in Economy Borough, Beaver County, meeting Susan Weinzierl and touring Weinzierl’s company, PGC or Professional Graphic Communications.

“We’re out there helping businesses start and grow,” McMahon told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Wednesday. “As a matter of fact, when I’m touring I say that SBA often is the best kept secret in the country.”

Five years ago, Weinzierl inherited the company from her husband who died unexpectedly, and she stepped in to learn a new business and make it grow.

“Basically, they supported us financially so that we were able to acquire loans to buy new equipment,” Weinzierl says of the SBA.

McMahon says SBA offers more than loans.

“It’s mentoring. It’s working with our resource partners, the SCORE offices, the women’s business centers, our SPDCs that are connected and affiliated with our universities — all of that to not only provide capital for businesses to start and to grow but also to help them along the way,” noted McMahon.

Weinzierl’s company now has a variety of printing processes, creative and graphic design, fulfillment and mailing center to enable over 200 clients connect with customers.

And for those who think internet ads have replaced printed mailed ads, Weinzierl says think again.

“No, no, no, no, no. You will always want tangible. People want business cards in their hands. People want — direct mail is actually back. I’m an expert in it because we print, mail, all here right under one roof,” added Weinzierl.

For PGC and others SBA can make a difference, says U.S. Rep. Keith Rothfus, a Sewickley Republican.

“This is just a tremendous success story, and it's so important that we foster the development of small businesses,” said Rothfus. “And to have the SBA administrator here to really convey that message of opportunity for people is a great opportunity for us.”