Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks was reportedly spotted at a Greensburg Starbucks Tuesday.

A photo posted in the Across Westmoreland Facebook page says that Hanks was spotted at the Starbucks on Route 30 near the Kia dealership.

“Not quite sure who this guy is, but someone told me he’s an up-and-coming star and to keep an eye out for him in the movies…” said Facebook user John Joseph James.

James says his brother-in-law sent the photo to his wife. So there’s not much to go on.

A call to the Starbucks by the Trib was returned by a manager with the statement: “All media inquiries must “go through corporate.”

As the Trib points out, Hanks could have been traveling from Pittsburgh to the Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College when he stopped at the Starbucks.

Hanks is set to star in a new Mr. Rogers movie, “You Are My Friend.”

Filming is set to begin this fall in the Pittsburgh area, and a casting call attracted hundreds last weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

“You Are My Friend” will tell the true story of a journalist, played by Matthew Rhys, who was assigned to write a profile piece on Fred Rogers, played by Tom Hanks, in the late 1990s.

The movie will be filming in the Pittsburgh area from September until late October.

H/T The Trib