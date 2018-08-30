Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Andrew McCutchen is rumored to be on his way to the New York Yankees.

The San Francisco Giants reportedly traded the former Pittsburgh Pirates’ outfielder on Thursday night.

Yankees get McCutchen: source — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) August 31, 2018

Rumors about a trade have been swirling for days.

McCutchen cleared revocable waivers earlier this week, which made him eligible to be traded.

The Giants, who are out of contention, were looking to move him.

He’ll now reportedly join his former Pirates’ teammate, Neil Walker, in New York.

The Yankees are on the verge of acquiring Andrew McCutchen. https://t.co/GfegrNXdW7 pic.twitter.com/0HVCLlMRat — MLB (@MLB) August 31, 2018

McCutchen has 16 home runs and 13 steals this season.

The Pirates traded him to the Giants last offseason.

