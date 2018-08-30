  • KDKA TVOn Air

O’HARA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A health inspector found multiple high risk health code violations at an O’Hara Township restaurant Wednesday.

At the Atria’s Restaurant & Tavern on Freeport Road, an Allegheny County Health Department inspector found the restaurant was unsafely cooling prepared foods and had unsafe cold-holding temperatures of foods because the prep refrigerators were not functioning properly. They also had inadequate facilities to maintain safe food temperatures.

Employees were seen garnishing foods with their bare hands and eating in the restaurant’s food prep and handling area.

Additionally, the Health Department says the dishwasher was not sanitizing dishes.

For more information, visit alleghenycounty.us.

