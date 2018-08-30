(CBS Local) – Move over blue or gold dress, take a seat Laurel and Yanny, there’s a new social media controversy taking the internet by storm.

Is it the beach or is it a door?

Is this a door or a beach??? Hahahaha😖🙄 pic.twitter.com/f4DZ7MZzGy — 𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕜𝕪 (@rebeccareilly__) August 24, 2018

Every time we turn around there seems to be another new baffling photo or sound controversy that has people all up in arms.

The latest one says the Mirror, is it a blue, white, or green door frame, or is a photo of the beach on its side?

A woman named Becky originally shared the photo on Twitter and it’s now gone viral.

The tweet has been shared nearly 20,000 times.

What do you think?

Spoiler Alert: Becky did update everyone on what the photo actually was a few days later.

