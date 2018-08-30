Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of BSN Sports rubber critter toys are being recalled due to a violation of the federal lead paint ban.

The recall applies to about 31,200 rubber critter toys, which were sold individually and in sets ranging from two in a set to 24 in a set. The toys came in a variety of animal shapes, including octopuses, alligators, chickens, frogs, pigs, penguins and cows.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the toys are primarily used to play physical education tossing games. They were sold online and through BSN Sports and US Games catalogs between February 2017 and June 2018.

They are being recalled because the orange and yellow surface paint on the toys contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban.

The toys should be kept away from children.

Anyone who purchased a recalled toy can contact BSN Sports for a merchandise credit. The company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall.

Visit recallrtr.com/rubbercritters for more information.