BREAKING NEWS:Watch Live -- Memorial For Senator John McCain
Filed Under:Cardinal Donald Wuerl, Grand Jury Report, Local TV, North Catholic High School, Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEVEN FIELDS, Pa. (KDKA) — Cardinal Donald Wuerl‘s name is being covered up on a sign outside North Catholic High School.

Wuerl himself requested his name be removed from the school, and the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced the decision on Aug. 22.

cardinal wuerl sign Cardinal Wuerls Name Covered At North Catholic H.S.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Paul Spradley)

Thursday, workers could be seen covering up Wuerl’s name on a sign outside the school.

The same sign had been vandalized at the beginning of the school year.

cardinal wurel north catholic high school Cardinal Wuerls Name Covered At North Catholic H.S.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Bishop David Zubik said the decision to remove the cardinal’s name was done in the best interest of the school and its students.

Wuerl’s name is also being removed from a church in the city’s Greenfield section and St. Rosalia’s Church.

The cardinal has been accused of protecting priests accused of child abuse in the wake of the grand jury report on sexual abuse in Pennsylvania dioceses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s