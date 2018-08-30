Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEVEN FIELDS, Pa. (KDKA) — Cardinal Donald Wuerl‘s name is being covered up on a sign outside North Catholic High School.

Wuerl himself requested his name be removed from the school, and the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced the decision on Aug. 22.

Thursday, workers could be seen covering up Wuerl’s name on a sign outside the school.

The same sign had been vandalized at the beginning of the school year.

Bishop David Zubik said the decision to remove the cardinal’s name was done in the best interest of the school and its students.

Wuerl’s name is also being removed from a church in the city’s Greenfield section and St. Rosalia’s Church.

The cardinal has been accused of protecting priests accused of child abuse in the wake of the grand jury report on sexual abuse in Pennsylvania dioceses.