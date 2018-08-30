Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – There are new concerns being raised about the embattled superintendent of the West Mifflin School District.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Superintendent Daniel Castagna is accused of trying to get the district to hire a convicted felon without a background check.

A meeting was held Wednesday night, where several people testified against the suspended superintendent.

One of those to testify is the owner of the school’s contracted security company. He testified that Castagna called him in 2014 to ask about a job for his friend. The friend was hired without board approval and without a background check.

The man worked for three days before a background check was completed, which uncovered that he was a convicted felon. He was then fired.

Castagna has served as superintendent since 2011. However, he was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this year when a 2016 DUI was uncovered.

In July, the board voted to place him on unpaid leave.

Now, the school board will hold a public hearing to discuss the possibility of removing Castagna as superintendent. That hearing will be held on Sept. 6 at West Mifflin Middle School.