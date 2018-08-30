SEVERE WEATHER:Storms, Showers Moving Through Parts Of The Area
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Daniel Castagna, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, West Mifflin, West Mifflin School District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – There are new concerns being raised about the embattled superintendent of the West Mifflin School District.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Superintendent Daniel Castagna is accused of trying to get the district to hire a convicted felon without a background check.

A meeting was held Wednesday night, where several people testified against the suspended superintendent.

daniel castagna Report: West Mifflin Superintendent Under Fire For Hiring Convicted Felon Without Background Check

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

One of those to testify is the owner of the school’s contracted security company. He testified that Castagna called him in 2014 to ask about a job for his friend. The friend was hired without board approval and without a background check.

The man worked for three days before a background check was completed, which uncovered that he was a convicted felon. He was then fired.

Castagna has served as superintendent since 2011. However, he was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this year when a 2016 DUI was uncovered.

In July, the board voted to place him on unpaid leave.

Now, the school board will hold a public hearing to discuss the possibility of removing Castagna as superintendent. That hearing will be held on Sept. 6 at West Mifflin Middle School.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s