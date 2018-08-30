Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Greensburg woman accused of raping a 5-year-old boy and posting video of the alleged assault online waived her case to trial Thursday.

Corby Kinzey, 24, had a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

A video allegedly shows Kinzey performing a sex act on a 5-year-old boy. Kinzey is facing a number of charges, including rape, rape of a child and sexual abuse of children.

Kinzey’s former boyfriend Charles Jason Hunter allegedly told Kinzey to make the video because he thought he could make money off of it. He’s facing multiple charges, including rape of a child.

Hunter’s current girlfriend, Amanda Lynn Smith, was also arrested and charged. Kinzey allegedly sent Smith a copy of the video, and Smith then sent it to Hunter’s mother, who reported it to police.