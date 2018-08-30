  • KDKA TVOn Air

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A Greensburg woman accused of raping a 5-year-old boy and posting video of the alleged assault online waived her case to trial Thursday.

Corby Kinzey, 24, had a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

A video allegedly shows Kinzey performing a sex act on a 5-year-old boy. Kinzey is facing a number of charges, including rape, rape of a child and sexual abuse of children.

Corby Kinzey (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Kinzey’s former boyfriend Charles Jason Hunter allegedly told Kinzey to make the video because he thought he could make money off of it. He’s facing multiple charges, including rape of a child.

Hunter’s current girlfriend, Amanda Lynn Smith, was also arrested and charged. Kinzey allegedly sent Smith a copy of the video, and Smith then sent it to Hunter’s mother, who reported it to police.

