SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 94-year-old Fayette County man is accused of inappropriately touching two women and exposing himself at a rehabilitation center.

According to police, the incidents happened between July 23-28 at the Uniontown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

George Massimini, a volunteer, allegedly exposed himself to an 81-year-old woman in addition to touching her inappropriately.

He is also accused of touching a 66-year-old woman.

Massimini is facing charges of indecent assault and indecent exposure.