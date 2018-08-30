Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 7-year-old boy was allegedly choked by his father after an argument about the volume of the television.

Police are now searching for 32-year-old Jeremy Drum. They obtained an arrest warrant after he failed to show up for a hearing.

According to police, the incident happened inside a home in Tarentum. It allegedly began when Drum returned from a night at the bar and turned on the television.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy told police his father had been at the bar drinking. The boy turned down the volume on the television because it was too loud.

Then, he said Drum, “grabbed him by the neck with both hands,” threw him on the couch and smacked him on the butt.

Drum told police, “I grabbed him, put him in time out and held him up.”

An unidentified man who lives in the home said the incident happened there, but insists Drum doesn’t live there.

“Jeremy doesn’t live in this house. He was just here the night in question,” the man said.

Drum is facing a list of charges including, strangulation, assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Meanwhile, the boy is now with his mother.