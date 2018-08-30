Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood is closed on weekdays for the rest of the season, but there was still plenty of activity at the park Thursday with crews hard at work on Steelers Country.

Photos posted on the park’s social media accounts show the Lagoon has been drained and construction is underway for the new “Steelers Country” section of the park and its main attraction, the “Steel Curtain” roller coaster.

Other photos show pieces of the track for coaster at the park.

Once the 152 footers are in place, then structure & track can begin to go up! pic.twitter.com/jPH8va1Tnm — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) August 30, 2018

Kennywood says they’re trying to get as much work done as they can before winter arrives.

The record-breaking Steel Curtain coaster is expected to open in 2019. The coaster will reach speeds of 75 mph and include 9 inversions and a 197-foot tall loop. It is being built on the old Log Jammer site.

Watch a simulation of The Steel Curtain —

The Steel Curtain is at the center of a new section of Kennywood called Steelers Country. In addition to The Steel Curtain, Steelers Country will have a new restaurant called “End Zone Cafe” and other Steelers-themed games and activities.