PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A murder mystery outside Pittsburgh has everyone in the town of Braden, Pa., talking.

Never heard of Braden? Well, that’s because it’s the fictional town in the new CBS All Access series called “One Dollar.” After several people are killed at the local mill, the search is on for the killer or killers. The mystery is unraveled in each episode as $1 changes hands between characters the town. The show tells the story of whoever is holding the dollar.

The show is being shot in and around Pittsburgh. Carrie Furnace in Swissvale is the setting for a pivotal scene in “One Dollar” and it makes an appearance in four out of the show’s 10 episodes.

“The town is easy to get around. Our filming locations have been Arnold, Braddock, Apollo, New Kensington, Gibsonia, Fox Chapel,” show producer Jonathan Starch said.

Along with Pittsburgh locations, there are lots of Pittsburgh people working on the show — 200 behind the scenes and 20 actors from the area.

One of the stars of the show is John Carroll Lynch. He plays Bud Carl, the owner of the mill where the murders take place. Playing a role based near Pittsburgh, yes, learning Pittsburghese was part of the job.

“It’s the most complicated accent I’ve ever been asked to do,” Lynch said.

The cast of “One Dollar” is a big one with notables like Leslie Odom Jr. and Greg Germann.

The series premiere of “One Dollar” was released Thursday on CBS All Access.

