PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Customers at one Pennsylvania Sheetz store got quite the surprise when they went to pump gas Thursday morning, a 3-foot long python.

Lancaster Online reports that python was slithering by the gas pumps of a New Holland Sheetz store about 5 a.m. this morning.

“My first thought was it was a copperhead and perhaps it shouldn’t be handled,” clerk Dale Stoltzfus told the paper. “But the woman assured him it was a python and could be someone’s pet.”

The snake was placed in a cardboard box with a traffic cone on top.

The ball python was taken to the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary where it will be put up for adoption.