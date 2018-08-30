  • KDKA TVOn Air

SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) — Three employees at SCI Somerset were sent to the hospital Thursday.

Officials say three employees were handing out meal trays Thursday evening.

When the employees opened a cell door, they found inmates smoking an unknown substance.

A short time later, all three employees said they felt ill, dazed and flushed.

They were sent to the prison’s medical department, where they were all found to have elevated heart rates.

The three employees have been sent to a Somerset ER for evaluation.

