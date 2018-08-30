Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA (KDKA) — A former Steelers linebacker was arrested in Georgia after allegedly pulling a gun on his wife in July.

TMZ Sports reports 53-year-old Greg Lloyd has been ordered to stay at least 200 yards away from his wife for a year after she filed a restraining order.

His wife told police he pointed a gun at her in their home and threatened her on July 20. She said after she left the house and drove off, Lloyd called her and continued to make threats, allegedly saying, “Doing stupid [expletive] like this is how you end up in the morgue.”

Lloyd’s wife told police Lloyd insisted the gun wasn’t loaded, but she still fears for her safety.

Lloyd was arrested on July 27 and charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor pointing a gun at another person. He was released three days later.

Lloyd was a linebacker for the Steelers in the ’90s.