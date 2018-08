Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — A transformer fire knocked out power to the entire Borough of Pitcairn, according to police.

Pitcairn Police said the fire happened before 10 p.m. Wednesday night near Haymaker Village in Monroeville.

A KDKA-TV viewer shared a video which shows a utility pole on fire before an explosion.

A Duquesne Light crew was seen making repairs in the area early Thursday morning. It appeared service to most of Pitcairn had been restored.