PITTSBURGH (CBS Sports) –The Los Angeles Rams are making former Pitt Panther Aaron Donald the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

The Rams announced that they had reached a six-year extension with Donald, while multiple outlets reported the dollar amounts on the deal.

It will reportedly pay Donald $135 million and contains $87 million in guaranteed money.

Donald is entering his fifth NFL season and has been one of the NFL’s best defensive players since the moment he stepped on field.

He has made the Pro Bowl in all four of his seasons and has been named a first team All-Pro in each of the past three. He was also named Defensive Player of the Year last season.