PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new robocall scam is capitalizing on the buzz surrounding Pittsburgh as a potential site for Amazon’s second headquarters.

The scammers are asking people to fill out an online job application to work for Amazon from home. The fact that Amazon is actually hiring 200 full-time virtual employees right now makes this scam particularly tricky.

“Wouldn’t it be great if amazon does come to Pittsburgh? I mean, I think that would be a fantastic thing to do. Gives us lots of work, lots of jobs in the area that people need,” said Roy Masters of Weirton, West Virginia.

It’s no secret many people around Pittsburgh feel the same way and scammers are using it to their advantage.

“Scammers really do try to impersonate well-known, legitimate companies that may be promoting work at home or similar opportunities, such as Amazon,” said Caitlin Driscoll of the Better Business Bureau.

Part of a scam voicemail left at a BBB Office said in part, “Please complete your application at retailweb.org so you can start making between $18 and $45 an hour as an online retailer.”

According to Driscoll, “Scammers are using various names, such as amazon cash websites, stockretail.org, is another big one that people in our area reported being directed to go to that site.”

The sites are bogus. By giving them your personal information, you are at risk for identity theft. What’s more?

“Once the application is completed, new employees are then required to purchase a $200 enrollment kit,” said Driscoll.

The payment to start working should be a big red flag.

“This scam is really capitalizing on the fact that Amazon is actually hiring 200 full-time work at home employees,” said Driscoll.

If you are interested, apply directly through Amazon only, at: amazon.jobs

“Reports are indicating that they’re claiming there are only 23 positions available, so using that high pressure limited time tactic,” said Driscoll.

The time tactic is another red flag. You will not fall for this scam if you remember to always independently verify the opportunity with the actual company.

“There are always going to be people doing those things. You just need to be smart enough not to fall for them,” said Masters.

If this has happened to you, you can report it, or any other scam, with the Better Business Bureau at: bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam