CARNEGIE (KDKA) — Police have arrested one suspect and issued an arrest warrant for another in connection to an ATM robbery in Carnegie earlier this week.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, which police say helped them to identify the two suspects.

The robbery happened Monday night at the ATM outside of the PNC Bank in Carnegie.

Carnegie Police Sgt. Larry Gump said the woman withdrew $50, and as “she was walking back to her car, she was approached by two men, believed to be their late-teens or early 20s.”

The two suspects wore bandanas to cover their faces, and were armed.

Police say someone called in an anonymous tip about the suspects’ identities, and authorities then used surveillance video from the high school where one of them attends classes.

According to police, the video – from the morning of the robbery – shows the suspect wearing the same clothing he had on during the holdup later that night.

Investigators went to his home and questioned him. Police say he admitted to the robbery, and he was taken into custody. He is being charged as an adult and is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

A warrant has been issued for the second suspect. He is identified as 18-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Carnegie.

Authorities say they also recovered the weapons used in the incident. They were found in a wooded area of Carnegie, several blocks from the suspects’ homes.

Police say while they have “the appearance of real firearms,” they were actually BB guns.

The woman was not hurt during the robbery, but was shaken up. She had just withdrawn $50 from the ATM.