  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eric Millsap, Kansas, McKeesport, Rape

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ABILENE, Kan. (AP) – A 44-year-old man has been extradited from Pennsylvania to Kansas to stand trial on 178 counts of sexually assaulting a child over a decade.

Eric Millsap, who had been living in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, is charged with 152 counts of rape, 24 counts of aggravated sodomy and two counts of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy. Millsap was jailed Monday in Abilene, Kansas, on $1.5 million bond.

eric millsap Man Charged With 178 Child Sexual Assault Counts Extradited From Pa. To Kansas

(Source: Allegheny County)

A criminal complaint says the assaults started in May 2005, when the alleged victim was 7 years old, and continued until December 2015 when the child was 17.

The victim’s gender isn’t listed and no details have been released. The Associated Press has requested the affidavit.

Millsap’s attorney hasn’t returned a phone call seeking comment.

Abilene is 180 miles west of Kansas City, Kansas.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s