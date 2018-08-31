Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Gob

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Gob is a good boy who enjoys the simple things in life. This active pup loves playing with squeaky toys, taking walks outside and having a quiet snuggle with a human friend. His manners in the car are wonderful and he loves playing with other dogs! Gob is very affectionate and will melt your heart with his big smile and constantly wagging tail. He is learning to fetch, sit and to come when called. Gob can be a little shy at first, but quickly warms up to new friends so his personality shines. He’s a very exuberant player, so Gob’s new home will need to include an adult-only family. He’s not a big fan of cats. Gob would love to live with another medium to large dog who can show him the ropes and help him transition into his new home. Gob is currently living in a foster home, so speak with one of our Adoption Counselors to set up a time to meet with this handsome guy!

To find out more about how to adopt Gob, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Obsidian

Rabbit Wranglers

Rabbit Wranglers Pet Profile:

Handsome young Obsidian has come a long way from the rough start he had in life. Patience (and a few craisins!) will help earn his trust. A bit of a comedian, Obsidian loves to explore and show off his jumping skills. Mixed baby greens are his favorite and he does well with his litter box. Obsidian would thrive in a gentle, loving home with someone able to spend time with him. Might that be you?

To find out more about how to adopt Obsidian, visit this link!

If you would like to adopt any of the pets from Rabbit Wranglers, visit their website by clicking this link, or give them a call at 412-953-1770.

