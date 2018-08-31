Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Abington 16, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 7
Aliquippa 55, Waynesburg Central 0
Allentown Allen 33, Pleasant Valley 14
Altoona 38, Williamsport 0
Archbishop Carroll 54, Seton Hall Prep, N.J. 28
Archbishop Ryan 41, Frankford 0
Armstrong 29, Hampton 15
Austintown Fitch, Ohio 15, Erie 8
Avonworth 33, Valley 12
Bald Eagle Area 46, Philipsburg-Osceola 14
Baldwin 58, Butler 13
Belle Vernon 43, Ambridge 0
Bellefonte 10, Huntingdon 0
Bellwood-Antis 47, Glendale 6
Bensalem 22, William Tennent 19
Bermudian Springs 27, Boiling Springs 12
Berwick 38, Pittston Area 0
Bethel Park 41, Woodland Hills 20
Bethlehem Center 44, Carmichaels 8
Bethlehem Liberty 42, Pocono Mountain East 7
Big Spring 34, James Buchanan 0
Bishop Shanahan 36, Prep Charter 0
Blackhawk 48, Knoch 12
Bloomsburg 39, Mifflinburg 0
Blue Mountain 35, Midd-West 0
Bonner-Prendergast 49, KIPP Dubois 0
Bradford 14, St. Marys 2
Brockway 28, Brookville 25
Burgettstown 20, Seton-LaSalle 6
Cambridge Springs 32, Saegertown 8
Canton 28, Montgomery 6
Carlisle 10, Northeastern 6
Cedar Crest 28, Hershey 14
Central Bucks West 37, Council Rock South 0
Central Columbia 20, Shikellamy 0
Central Dauphin 7, Berks Catholic 0
Central Dauphin East 49, Lower Dauphin 0
Central York 31, Cumberland Valley 14
Chambersburg 51, South Western 26
Charleroi 64, Washington 33
Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 12
Cheltenham 34, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 27
Chestnut Ridge 22, Greater Johnstown 0
Clairton def. Mapletown, forfeit
Clarion 34, Moniteau 14
Claysburg-Kimmel 28, Williamsburg 0
Clearfield 56, Penns Valley 35
Cocalico 31, Cedar Cliff 21
Conemaugh Township 42, Berlin-Brothersvalley 21
Conneaut Area 48, Meadville 6
Conwell Egan 22, Salem, N.J. 0
Cornell 24, Union 0
Council Rock North 34, Wissahickon 0
Dallas 32, Crestwood 12
Delaware Valley 24, West Scranton 14
Delone 62, York Suburban 0
Dematha, Md. 27, Imhotep Charter 8
Derry 19, Freeport 13, OT
Downingtown West 37, Central Bucks South 0
Dunmore 33, Mid Valley 0
E. Can., Ohio 35, Bishop Carroll 6
Easton 55, Whitehall 21
Elizabeth Forward 33, Deer Lakes 14
Elwood City Riverside 45, Neshannock 14
Emmaus 43, Nazareth Area 42
Erie Cathedral Prep 55, St. Joseph, Ontario 7
Erie McDowell 58, St. Francis, N.Y. 33
Exeter 48, Boyertown 27
Fairview 28, Girard 6
Farrell 31, Wilmington 19
Fitch, Ohio 15, Erie East 8
Fort Cherry 20, Carlynton 14
Fort Leboeuf 59, Warren 38
Franklin Regional 45, Plum 7
Frazier 36, Southmoreland 17
Freedom 63, Shenango 0
Garnet Valley 55, Ridley 21
Gateway 27, Penn-Trafford 7
General McLane 41, Dubois 12
Germantown Academy 36, Gratz 24
Greencastle Antrim 42, Camp Hill 7
Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Riverview 0
Greensburg Salem 41, Trinity 13
Grove City 60, Greenville 6
Hamburg 34, Panther Valley 22
Harbor Creek 39, Seneca 0
Harrisburg 74, Reading 16
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Gettysburg 35
Haverford 44, Conestoga 15
Haverford School 12, Philadelphia Northeast 6
High School of the Future 44, Overbrook 22
Hollidaysburg 39, Mifflin County 28
Homer-Center 50, Purchase Line 28
Honesdale 14, Wallenpaupack 13
Hopewell 21, Mount Pleasant 19
Jeannette 38, Leechburg 0
Jenkintown 27, Shenandoah Valley 20
Jim Thorpe 56, Marian Catholic 0
Juniata Valley 38, Mount Union 20
Karns City 42, Punxsutawney 22
Keystone 42, Port Allegany 24
Kiski Area 31, Shaler 14
Lake-Lehman 42, Hanover Area 0
Lakeland 34, Old Forge 13
Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Penn Manor 0
Laurel Highlands 39, Albert Gallatin 13
Lewisburg 55, Central Mountain 7
Ligonier Valley 48, Penns Manor 8
Line Mountain 14, Susquenita 6
Littlestown 29, Susquehannock 14
Loyalsock 41, Danville 40
Malvern Prep 49, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 17
Maplewood 35, Cochranton 28
Mars 23, Moon 13
McGuffey 48, Northgate 0
McKeesport 57, Connellsville 7
Mercyhurst Prep 47, Corry 6
Meyersdale 30, Blacklick Valley 26
Milton 20, Warrior Run 14
Mohawk 45, New Brighton 0
Monessen 30, California 20
Montoursville 42, Hughesville 0
Mount Lebanon 43, Canon-McMillan 29
Muncy 48, Cowanesque Valley 14
Nanticoke Area 53, Tunkhannock 31
Neshaminy 27, Pennridge 14
New Castle 17, Montour 11
North Allegheny 56, Norwin 14
North East 55, Titusville 21
North Hills 42, Fox Chapel 24
North Penn 21, LaSalle 13
North Penn-Mansfield 42, Athens 0
North Pocono 28, Western Wayne 3
North Schuylkill 36, Shamokin 15
Northampton 49, Allentown Dieruff 0
Northern Cambria 50, Saltsburg 13
Northwestern 10, Mercer 7
Northwestern Lehigh 28, Salisbury 14
Notre Dame-Green Pond 22, Bangor 8
Oil City 73, Franklin 7
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 46, Sto-Rox 6
Owen J Roberts 28, Daniel Boone 7
Oxford 50, Interboro 27
Palisades 61, Wilson 28
Palmyra 31, Mechanicsburg 10
Penn Cambria 32, Central Cambria 3
Penn Hills 50, Greater Latrobe 13
Penn Wood 32, Pennsbury 27
Philadelphia George Washington 12, Kensington 8
Philadelphia West Catholic 18, Paramus Catholic, N.J. 16
Phoenixville 22, Martin Luther King 8
Pine Grove 48, Millersburg 8
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 20, Seneca Valley 14
Pittsburgh North Catholic 41, Burrell 7
Pope John Paul II 39, New Hope-Solebury 27
Pottsgrove 34, Methacton 0
Pottsville 21, Wyomissing 7
Quaker Valley 18, Central Valley 0
Quakertown 28, Souderton 14
Radnor 27, Marple Newtown 24, OT
Red Land 7, East Pennsboro 0
Red Lion 48, Waynesboro 14
Richland 35, Cambria Heights 6
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 34, Kane Area 6
Rochester 26, Laurel 14
Roxborough 38, Strawberry Mansion 0
Schuylkill Haven 35, Lehighton 34
Scranton Prep 29, Scranton 0
Selinsgrove 31, Jersey Shore 10
Serra Catholic 24, Ellwood City 14
Shady Side Academy 58, Brownsville 6
Sharon 27, Hickory 24
Sharpsville 64, Iroquois 6
Shippensburg 21, West York 14
Slippery Rock 24, Reynolds 6
Somerset 19, Bishop McCort 16
South Allegheny 34, Brentwood 13
South Fayette 35, Beaver Area 7
South Philadelphia 24, Abraham Lincoln 18
South Side 35, Western Beaver 15
South Williamsport 55, Wyalusing 6
Southern Columbia 41, Mount Carmel 7
Southern Huntingdon 33, Northern Bedford 28
Southern Lehigh 33, Palmerton 14
Spring Grove 35, Muhlenberg 13
Spring-Ford 28, Wayne Valley, N.J. 21
Springfield Delco 19, Upper Darby 16
Springfield Montco 43, Lower Moreland 0
Springside Chestnut Hill 56, Father Judge 46
State College 19, St. Augustine, N.J. 7
Steelton-Highspire 39, Biglerville 13
Strath Haven 22, Lower Merion 18
Stroudsburg 51, East Stroudsburg North 0
Tamaqua 35, Mahanoy Area 0
Thomas Jefferson 62, Ringgold 0
Towanda 21, Sayre Area 0
Tri-Valley 20, Juniata 13
Tussey Mountain 32, Everett 13
Twin Valley 23, Schuylkill Valley 20
USO 46, Carrick 0
Union City 46, Eisenhower 44
United 57, Blairsville 28
Upper Dublin 32, Philadelphia Central 12
Upper Merion 10, Norristown 0
Upper Perkiomen 34, Kutztown 0
Upper St. Clair 16, Peters Township 14
Valley Forge Military 7, Morrisville 6
Wellsboro 36, Troy 8
West Allegheny 41, Chartiers Valley 7
West Branch 35, Moshannon Valley 20
West Greene 41, Bentworth 6
West Lawn Wilson 42, Governor Mifflin 28
West Middlesex 47, Lakeview 0
West Mifflin 35, Indiana 0
West Perry 55, York County Tech 6
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 34, Allderdice 7
Wilkes-Barre Meyers 53, Northwest Area 14
Williams Valley 40, Newport 21
Wyoming Area 42, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 14
Wyoming Valley West 21, Hazleton Area 20, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Conrad Weiser vs. Fleetwood, ppd. to Sep 1st.
St. Mary’s, Md. vs. Episcopal Academy, ppd.
