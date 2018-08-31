Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Abington 16, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 7

Aliquippa 55, Waynesburg Central 0

Allentown Allen 33, Pleasant Valley 14

Altoona 38, Williamsport 0

Archbishop Carroll 54, Seton Hall Prep, N.J. 28

Archbishop Ryan 41, Frankford 0

Armstrong 29, Hampton 15

Austintown Fitch, Ohio 15, Erie 8

Avonworth 33, Valley 12

Bald Eagle Area 46, Philipsburg-Osceola 14

Baldwin 58, Butler 13

Belle Vernon 43, Ambridge 0

Bellefonte 10, Huntingdon 0

Bellwood-Antis 47, Glendale 6

Bensalem 22, William Tennent 19

Bermudian Springs 27, Boiling Springs 12

Berwick 38, Pittston Area 0

Bethel Park 41, Woodland Hills 20

Bethlehem Center 44, Carmichaels 8

Bethlehem Liberty 42, Pocono Mountain East 7

Big Spring 34, James Buchanan 0

Bishop Shanahan 36, Prep Charter 0

Blackhawk 48, Knoch 12

Bloomsburg 39, Mifflinburg 0

Blue Mountain 35, Midd-West 0

Bonner-Prendergast 49, KIPP Dubois 0

Bradford 14, St. Marys 2

Brockway 28, Brookville 25

Burgettstown 20, Seton-LaSalle 6

Cambridge Springs 32, Saegertown 8

Canton 28, Montgomery 6

Carlisle 10, Northeastern 6

Cedar Crest 28, Hershey 14

Central Bucks West 37, Council Rock South 0

Central Columbia 20, Shikellamy 0

Central Dauphin 7, Berks Catholic 0

Central Dauphin East 49, Lower Dauphin 0

Central York 31, Cumberland Valley 14

Chambersburg 51, South Western 26

Charleroi 64, Washington 33

Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 12

Cheltenham 34, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 27

Chestnut Ridge 22, Greater Johnstown 0

Clairton def. Mapletown, forfeit

Clarion 34, Moniteau 14

Claysburg-Kimmel 28, Williamsburg 0

Clearfield 56, Penns Valley 35

Cocalico 31, Cedar Cliff 21

Conemaugh Township 42, Berlin-Brothersvalley 21

Conneaut Area 48, Meadville 6

Conwell Egan 22, Salem, N.J. 0

Cornell 24, Union 0

Cornell 24, Union Area 0

Council Rock North 34, Wissahickon 0

Dallas 32, Crestwood 12

Delaware Valley 24, West Scranton 14

Delone 62, York Suburban 0

Dematha, Md. 27, Imhotep Charter 8

Derry 19, Freeport 13, OT

Downingtown West 37, Central Bucks South 0

Dunmore 33, Mid Valley 0

E. Can., Ohio 35, Bishop Carroll 6

Easton 55, Whitehall 21

Elizabeth Forward 33, Deer Lakes 14

Elwood City Riverside 45, Neshannock 14

Emmaus 43, Nazareth Area 42

Erie Cathedral Prep 55, St. Joseph, Ontario 7

Erie McDowell 58, St. Francis, N.Y. 33

Exeter 48, Boyertown 27

Fairview 28, Girard 6

Farrell 31, Wilmington 19

Fitch, Ohio 15, Erie East 8

Fort Cherry 20, Carlynton 14

Fort Leboeuf 59, Warren 38

Franklin Regional 45, Plum 7

Frazier 36, Southmoreland 17

Freedom 63, Shenango 0

Garnet Valley 55, Ridley 21

Gateway 27, Penn-Trafford 7

General McLane 41, Dubois 12

Germantown Academy 36, Gratz 24

Greencastle Antrim 42, Camp Hill 7

Greensburg Central Catholic 35, Riverview 0

Greensburg Salem 41, Trinity 13

Grove City 60, Greenville 6

Hamburg 34, Panther Valley 22

Harbor Creek 39, Seneca 0

Harrisburg 74, Reading 16

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Gettysburg 35

Haverford 44, Conestoga 15

Haverford School 12, Philadelphia Northeast 6

High School of the Future 44, Overbrook 22

Hollidaysburg 39, Mifflin County 28

Homer-Center 50, Purchase Line 28

Honesdale 14, Wallenpaupack 13

Hopewell 21, Mount Pleasant 19

Jeannette 38, Leechburg 0

Jenkintown 27, Shenandoah Valley 20

Jim Thorpe 56, Marian Catholic 0

Juniata Valley 38, Mount Union 20

Karns City 42, Punxsutawney 22

Keystone 42, Port Allegany 24

Kiski Area 31, Shaler 14

Lake-Lehman 42, Hanover Area 0

Lakeland 34, Old Forge 13

Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Penn Manor 0

Laurel Highlands 39, Albert Gallatin 13

Lewisburg 55, Central Mountain 7

Ligonier Valley 48, Penns Manor 8

Line Mountain 14, Susquenita 6

Littlestown 29, Susquehannock 14

Loyalsock 41, Danville 40

Malvern Prep 49, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 17

Maplewood 35, Cochranton 28

Mars 23, Moon 13

McGuffey 48, Northgate 0

McKeesport 57, Connellsville 7

Mercyhurst Prep 47, Corry 6

Meyersdale 30, Blacklick Valley 26

Milton 20, Warrior Run 14

Mohawk 45, New Brighton 0

Monessen 30, California 20

Montoursville 42, Hughesville 0

Mount Lebanon 43, Canon-McMillan 29

Muncy 48, Cowanesque Valley 14

Nanticoke Area 53, Tunkhannock 31

Neshaminy 27, Pennridge 14

New Castle 17, Montour 11

North Allegheny 56, Norwin 14

North East 55, Titusville 21

North Hills 42, Fox Chapel 24

North Penn 21, LaSalle 13

North Penn-Mansfield 42, Athens 0

North Pocono 28, Western Wayne 3

North Schuylkill 36, Shamokin 15

Northampton 49, Allentown Dieruff 0

Northern Cambria 50, Saltsburg 13

Northwestern 10, Mercer 7

Northwestern Lehigh 28, Salisbury 14

Notre Dame-Green Pond 22, Bangor 8

Oil City 73, Franklin 7

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 46, Sto-Rox 6

Owen J Roberts 28, Daniel Boone 7

Oxford 50, Interboro 27

Palisades 61, Wilson 28

Palmyra 31, Mechanicsburg 10

Penn Cambria 32, Central Cambria 3

Penn Hills 50, Greater Latrobe 13

Penn Wood 32, Pennsbury 27

Philadelphia George Washington 12, Kensington 8

Philadelphia West Catholic 18, Paramus Catholic, N.J. 16

Phoenixville 22, Martin Luther King 8

Pine Grove 48, Millersburg 8

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 20, Seneca Valley 14

Pittsburgh North Catholic 41, Burrell 7

Pope John Paul II 39, New Hope-Solebury 27

Pottsgrove 34, Methacton 0

Pottsville 21, Wyomissing 7

Quaker Valley 18, Central Valley 0

Quakertown 28, Souderton 14

Radnor 27, Marple Newtown 24, OT

Red Land 7, East Pennsboro 0

Red Lion 48, Waynesboro 14

Richland 35, Cambria Heights 6

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 34, Kane Area 6

Rochester 26, Laurel 14

Roxborough 38, Strawberry Mansion 0

Schuylkill Haven 35, Lehighton 34

Scranton Prep 29, Scranton 0

Selinsgrove 31, Jersey Shore 10

Serra Catholic 24, Ellwood City 14

Shady Side Academy 58, Brownsville 6

Sharon 27, Hickory 24

Sharpsville 64, Iroquois 6

Shippensburg 21, West York 14

Slippery Rock 24, Reynolds 6

Somerset 19, Bishop McCort 16

South Allegheny 34, Brentwood 13

South Fayette 35, Beaver Area 7

South Philadelphia 24, Abraham Lincoln 18

South Side 35, Western Beaver 15

South Williamsport 55, Wyalusing 6

Southern Columbia 41, Mount Carmel 7

Southern Huntingdon 33, Northern Bedford 28

Southern Lehigh 33, Palmerton 14

Spring Grove 35, Muhlenberg 13

Spring-Ford 28, Wayne Valley, N.J. 21

Springfield Delco 19, Upper Darby 16

Springfield Montco 43, Lower Moreland 0

Springside Chestnut Hill 56, Father Judge 46

State College 19, St. Augustine, N.J. 7

Steelton-Highspire 39, Biglerville 13

Strath Haven 22, Lower Merion 18

Stroudsburg 51, East Stroudsburg North 0

Tamaqua 35, Mahanoy Area 0

Thomas Jefferson 62, Ringgold 0

Towanda 21, Sayre Area 0

Tri-Valley 20, Juniata 13

Tussey Mountain 32, Everett 13

Twin Valley 23, Schuylkill Valley 20

USO 46, Carrick 0

Union City 46, Eisenhower 44

United 57, Blairsville 28

Upper Dublin 32, Philadelphia Central 12

Upper Merion 10, Norristown 0

Upper Perkiomen 34, Kutztown 0

Upper St. Clair 16, Peters Township 14

Valley Forge Military 7, Morrisville 6

Wellsboro 36, Troy 8

West Allegheny 41, Chartiers Valley 7

West Branch 35, Moshannon Valley 20

West Greene 41, Bentworth 6

West Lawn Wilson 42, Governor Mifflin 28

West Middlesex 47, Lakeview 0

West Mifflin 35, Indiana 0

West Perry 55, York County Tech 6

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 34, Allderdice 7

Wilkes-Barre Meyers 53, Northwest Area 14

Williams Valley 40, Newport 21

Wyoming Area 42, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 14

Wyoming Valley West 21, Hazleton Area 20, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Conrad Weiser vs. Fleetwood, ppd. to Sep 1st.

St. Mary’s, Md. vs. Episcopal Academy, ppd.

