BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — A vehicle crash caused major backups on I-79 on Friday afternoon.

Allegheny County officials said there were reportedly two vehicles on fire on I-79 southbound at mile marker 53 around 3:30 p.m., shutting down the road in the area.

Traffic was still backed up between Heidelberg and Bridgeville around 5 p.m.

