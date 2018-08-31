Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik has placed three priests accused of sexually abusing minors on administrative leave.

The priests are 71-year-old Rev. John Bauer, 81-year-old Rev. Bernard Costello and 87-year-old Rev. Hugh Lang.

Bauer has been serving in St. Ann in Waynesburg, St. Hugh in Carmichaels, St. Ignatius of Atioch in Bobtown, Our Lady of Consolation in Nemacolin and St. Thomas in Clarksville in Greene County. The Diocese of Pittsburgh received an allegation Thursday claiming that Bauer sexually abused a minor in the early ’80s.

According to the grand jury report, Bauer was previously accused of child sexual abuse, but it was found to be unsubstantiated because the accuser said Bauer didn’t sexually abuse him.

Costello completed his last assignment in 2011 as temporary administrator at Mary, Mother of the Church parish in Charleroi. The Diocese of Pittsburgh received an allegation on Aug. 22 claiming Costello sexually abused a minor in the mid-’60s. This is the first allegation the diocese has received against Costello.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh received an allegation Monday claiming Lang sexually abused a minor in 2001. Lang retired in 2006 as pastor of St. Therese of Lisieux in Munhall. This is the first allegation the diocese has received against Lang.

All three priests have denied the allegations.

The priests are not allowed to engage in public ministry, dress as priests or otherwise present themselves as priests in good standing while on administrative leave.

Letters will be shared this weekend at all parishes where the priests have served.

