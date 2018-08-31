  • KDKA TVOn Air

KARNS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — Tainted water was found flowing in several schools in Butler County.

The Karns City Area School District says high levels of lead and copper were found in some samples taken at three schools.

District officials say they will flush pipes and change fixtures over the weekend at Karns City High School, as well as at Chicora Elementary and Sugarcreek Elementary.

Classes will go on as scheduled and bottled water will be available for students.

In a letter posted to their website, the district says in part: “The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is a top priority. Additional water quality tests have been ordered for all three buildings. We will share the results with you once we have them.”

Click here to read the full letter.

And for more information, the school district has set up a Water Quality Test Results and Information Page. Visit it at this link.

