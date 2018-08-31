Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Blasting out of the station on Kennywood’s Sky Rocket and being propelled almost straight up is a sensation hard to forget.

A memory is all Kennywood patrons have of the Sky Rocket thrill right now as a major part broke on the ride earlier this summer.

“This was a very complex piece of equipment,” Kennywood’s Chris Salerno said. “It had to be manufactured in Europe and we’re waiting for that part. We’re hoping to have it open for Phantom Fright Nights.”

Alone the Sky Rocket woes would be disappointing enough, but it’s joined in the “sorry ride closed” department by the most heralded new attraction of 2018. Thomas the Tank Engine took to the tracks July 27 only to have mechanical problems on day one and track issues after that.

“We put down new tracks and with that, there were issues with the gauging,” Salerno said.

Which some attribute to the onslaught of rainy weather all summer. The issues with Thomas have been resolved and he sits smiling waiting for the State Inspectors to give him the green light to roll.

The mechanical issues are not the biggest complaint of patrons who’ve attended the park lately.

“We have rides that are closed because of labor challenges,” Salerno said. “There’s been enough rides that have been closed, it’s been upsetting to the guests, and they have legitimate reasons for being upset.”

Ironically, Thomas has boosted attendance in the second half of the summer.

“We’re getting our biggest crowds during the time of the year when we traditionally have the smallest amount of employees,” Salerno said.

In fact, Salerno says it’s the worst drop-off in employment he’s seen in his 40 years in the business.

Many young people are leaving to take college prep classes, take internships or have moved out of the area. With safety-mandated minimum staffing numbers needed to open certain rides, the park has no choice but to keep them dark.

“We try to rotate some of the rides. If a ride is closed in the morning, it may open a little later on,” Salerno said.

Kennywood is actively hiring and trying to fill the void, even considering going after retirees to help fill the slots.

“We’re evaluating everything that we can everything from compensation to what other type of incentives,” Salerno said.

The park is also listening closely to what patrons are saying on social media and directly to Kennywood.

“Anything we can do to make them happy. If we have to give them tickets to come back the following year, make an adjustment, we’ll do whatever we can,” Salerno said.

The pressure to fix the issues does not let up as the calendar turns to September. The park is still open on weekends for the next couple weeks, then come Fright Nights and Holiday Lights. As it stands, the park doubts all the rides will be open on any given day but how many have to remain idle depends on how many employees come to work.

No one is more anxious to get things back to normal smooth operations than the staff.

“When you see the product not being delivered the way you want to it effects all of us, we feel bad, and we feel bad for our customers,” Salerno said.