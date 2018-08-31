Corporate meetings, retreats, and conferences are a necessity in the business world, but that doesn’t mean you have to battle the congestion and crowds of the big city to make your meeting or event happen. Make things easier on all parties by holding your next meeting, corporate retreat or conference in Mercer County. With a large variety of settings for every type of business event from small meetings to corporate retreats, Mercer County has accommodations to suit your needs. Mercer County, located in northwestern Pennsylvania, is a central hub for beautiful and accommodating meeting, corporate retreat and conference venues. From elegant banquet centers to intimate country inns, Mercer County has a venue equipped to handle your next event. Located midway between major areas like Pittsburgh, Erie and Ohio, Mercer County serves as an easily accessible location for business meetings and executive retreats with a range of attractions and affordable accommodations to help you relax and enjoy your next corporate event.

Hampton Inn at Grove City Conveniently located off I-79, the Hampton Inn & Suites has flexible meeting accommodations for your next corporate event. With overnight rooms, a full meeting room that accommodates up to 80 people and an executive boardroom that can accommodate up to 10 people, the Hampton Inn can accommodate a wide variety of corporate meeting and event needs for clients in the region. Stacey Glenn, director of sales for Hampton Inn & Suites, Candlewoods and Holiday Inn, said their meeting room is very versatile and can be arranged for a wide variety of events from conference-style receptions to a classroom setting to meet the needs of businesses or organizations that require a meeting space. “We have experience doing any kind of event,” Glenn said. With their dedicated sales staff for their meeting rooms, Glenn said they provide one-on-one customer service to their clients. The Hampton Inn, Grove City, offers discounts for the meeting room rate or conferences or corporate retreats renting 10 or more rooms. Clients can receive 15 percent off the overnight room rate if they are renting the meeting room. If clients are renting 20 or more overnight rooms, Glenn said they comp the meeting room cost. “We can also have catering brought into the breakfast area. This lets them have lunch but get back to their meeting quickly,” Glenn said. They provide full breakfast options and allow clients to contract catering for lunch or dinner. Glenn said they also help coordinate the catering and the setup. Clients who want to take a break from the room can walk right across the hotel’s driveway to Timber Creek Restaurant for lunch, where they have an atrium to accommodate them. Glenn said they have several local caterers they regularly work with who are familiar with the area and the hotel. In addition to catering, the Hampton Inn will provide linens and can also provide basic audio-visual equipment. For larger events, Glenn said they refer clients to Grove City College, Grove City Country Club and the American Legion Banquet Hall that can accommodate events with attendance over in the hundreds. Glenn said they provide guests with a complimentary shuttle that runs within five miles and can take them to these event venues. Close to Leisure and Business at the Hampton Inn & Suites “The location and ease of travel to us is a major factor,” Glenn said. Glenn said they are located right across from the Grove City Premium Outlets, offering leisurely activity for clients in between meetings. Being located right off the highway, they are in a convenient location for people coming from Pittsburgh, Cleveland, New York and State College. The Hampton Inn & Suites is located at 4 Holiday Blvd., Mercer PA 16137. (724) 748-5744 VisitMercerCountyPA has more information.

Park Inn by Radisson With over 11,500 square feet of meeting space between nine separate rooms, three of which make up the full Grand Ballroom, the Park Inn by Radisson has accommodations to suit the needs of a variety of corporate events, meetings and retreats. T.J. Walk, director of sales and marketing at the Park Inn by Radisson, said they can accommodate most standard corporate retreats and team building engagements, offering special pricing and options for holiday parties and mixers. Walk said they have a three-story indoor tropical atrium with a tiered fountain and terrazzo floor that can be requested for an event and is often used for small class reunions and showers. Walk said they offer menu and break options at per person pricing which can be coupled with overnight sleeping arrangements. Recurring corporate events can opt for specific break-out or meal options to meet budget requirements, allowing the client to roll out the option as needed, even if on late notice. Walk said their standard catering includes minimal buffet options to full-plated and served meals with all the accompaniments. “We offer a full-service hotel environment with onsite restaurant and bar. We are equipped to hand everything from small arbitrations and depositions to large corporate trainings and vendor expos. This includes basic AV requirements up through white glove table service,” Walk said. Personalized Service to Make Your Next Event Special “We are able to custom tailor specifics to ensure the client’s ‘vision’ of their event is as accurate and fulfilling as possible,” Walk said. They can also source AV needs to outside sound and lighting companies if client need requires it. “We strive to meet each client’s specific needs head-on with a level of customer service and skills that are hard to parallel. Our clients get to know our experienced and dedicated team by name and we make every endeavor to ensure each interaction is a personal experience. We have been serving the valley’s catering and event requirements for over 40 years and continue to excel year over year,” Walk said. The Park Inn by Radisson is located at 3377 New Castle Road, West Middlesex PA 16159. (724) 528-2501. VisitMercerCountyPA has more information.

Tara – A Country Inn and Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa Laura Ackley, marketing manager at Tara – A Country Inn, said Tara has several indoor and outdoor event spaces including: the Tent/Shiloh rental — 40-foot by 60-foot tent, maximum 150 people, available mid-May through mid-October

the Old South Armory — maximum 120 people

Ashley’s Gourmet Dining Room — maximum 40 people. available Sunday through Thursday

the Shiloh Room — maximum 70 people, maximum 50 people if having a buffet

the Jefferson Davis Porch — maximum 14 people “The Greek Revival-style inn, built in 1854 and themed on Gone with The Wind, makes a beautiful location for any special event. Above and beyond the architecture and history, the service of the staff and exceptional meals makes the events even more memorable,” Ackley said. Special room rates for corporate events and retreats/reunions, etc., are available and additional consideration is given for events held Sunday through Thursday. Ackley said for corporate retreats they have 27 luxurious overnight rooms, all equipped with fireplaces and jacuzzis or sunken tubs. Their full-service kitchen offers an extensive variety of dining and banquet services, like Sunday brunch, tableside and buffet breakfast service, as well as Ashley’s Gourmet Dining Room and Stonewall’s Tavern. “There are acres of beautiful gardens, an indoor and outdoor pool, billiards room, and special rates are offered for spa services at Tara’s sister property Buhl Mansion,” Ackley said. Tara- A Country Inn is located at 2844 Lake Rd., Clark PA 16113. (800) 782-2803. VisitMercerCountyPA has more information. Spa Services for a Corporate Retreat to Remember Ackley, who is also marketing manager at Tara’s sister property the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa, said the Buhl’s business accommodations include the Carriage House, which can accommodate 25 to 60 people depending on setup, the Sunroom, which can accommodate 20 people, and the Formal Dining Room, which can accommodate 12 people. “Buhl Mansion boasts 10 exquisite guestrooms with jacuzzis and fireplaces. For most events, we encourage or sometimes require the ‘Castle for a Day’ package which includes exclusive use of the entire mansion and its facilities,” Ackley said. Ackley said they offer in-house food services for breakfast and small hospitality receptions. For other meals or parties, they have a list of recommended caterers. They also offer special room rates for corporate events and retreats/reunions, etc., and give special consideration to events held Sunday through Thursday. “Castle events make a significant impression for any meeting or retreat. The Richardsonian Romanesque mansion was built in the 1890s and is steeped in history. The guest-to-staff ratio is very high, the staff is at guests’ beck and call 24 hours a day, and a full-service onsite spa is perfect for pampering attendees,” Ackley said. Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa is located at 422 E State Street, Sharon PA 16146. (866) 345-BUHL. VisitMercerCountyPA has more information.