Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — A New Castle man and 11 others were arrested in Ohio as part of an undercover investigation into child sexual exploitation.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Friday that the 12 men — including 38-year-old Adam Dziedzic, of New Castle — are accused of having sexually explicit online conversations with undercover officers who were posing as juveniles.

All 12 suspects allegedly traveled to a vacant home in Mahoning County, Ohio, with the intent to have sex with a minor.

One of the suspects — 24-year-old James Norkus, of Salem, Ohio — is a physical education teacher at an elementary school in Youngstown, Ohio.

Dziedzic, Norkus and the following 10 men are facing charges of importuning, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools:

Naji Alsagoor, 25, Boardman, Ohio

Robert Canann Jr., 50, Niles, Ohio

Justin Coyne, 21, Cleveland, Ohio

Brandon Gorcheff, 26, North Lima, Ohio

Thomas Maylone Jr., 29, East Liverpool, Ohio

Kevin McNally, 23, Boardman, Ohio

Alexander Morlan, 21, New Middletown, Ohio

Andrew Nuzzi, 22, Girard, Ohio

Peter Petroff Jr., 47, Boardman, Ohio

Edward Webker, 41, Andover, Ohio

Webker and Nuzzi also allegedly sent sexually explicit photographs to the undercover officers posing as juveniles and are facing additional charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.