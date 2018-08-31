  • KDKA TVOn Air

New Castle, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — A New Castle man and 11 others were arrested in Ohio as part of an undercover investigation into child sexual exploitation.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Friday that the 12 men — including 38-year-old Adam Dziedzic, of New Castle — are accused of having sexually explicit online conversations with undercover officers who were posing as juveniles.

adam dziedzic New Castle Man, 11 Others Arrested In Child Sex Investigation

Adam Dziedzic (Photo Credit: Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine)

All 12 suspects allegedly traveled to a vacant home in Mahoning County, Ohio, with the intent to have sex with a minor.

One of the suspects — 24-year-old James Norkus, of Salem, Ohio — is a physical education teacher at an elementary school in Youngstown, Ohio.

mahoning valley human trafficking task force New Castle Man, 11 Others Arrested In Child Sex Investigation

(Photo Credit: Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine)

Dziedzic, Norkus and the following 10 men are facing charges of importuning, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools:

  • Naji Alsagoor, 25, Boardman, Ohio
  • Robert Canann Jr., 50, Niles, Ohio
  • Justin Coyne, 21, Cleveland, Ohio
  • Brandon Gorcheff, 26, North Lima, Ohio
  • Thomas Maylone Jr., 29, East Liverpool, Ohio
  • Kevin McNally, 23, Boardman, Ohio
  • Alexander Morlan, 21, New Middletown, Ohio
  • Andrew Nuzzi, 22, Girard, Ohio
  • Peter Petroff Jr., 47, Boardman, Ohio
  • Edward Webker, 41, Andover, Ohio

Webker and Nuzzi also allegedly sent sexually explicit photographs to the undercover officers posing as juveniles and are facing additional charges of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

