Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning in Penn Township.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. near the corner of Route 130 and Hillview Road.

A Westmoreland County emergency official said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Route 130 was closed in both directions for more than two hours between Sloan Avenue and North 14th Street Extension. The road reopened around 5:30 a.m.