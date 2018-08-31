Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA (AP) – Gregory Polanco’s eighth-inning single drove in Adam Frazier with the tiebreaking run, and the Pittsburgh Pirates recovered after blowing a two-run lead to beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Friday night.

The first-place Braves, who have lost five of their last seven, saw their NL East lead shrink to two games over Philadelphia.

Jameson Taillon (11-9) gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings, his 17th consecutive start allowing no more than three earned runs.

Felipe Vazquez pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 29th save in 33 opportunities. Camargo hit a one-out single up the middle, past a diving Josh Harrison, and advanced to second on Kurt Suzuki’s single to right. Camargo was forced out at third on a fielder’s choice before Vazquez struck out Dansby Swanson to end the game.

The Pirates led 2-0 after five innings before Taillon gave up homers in back-to-back innings.

Rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. led off the sixth with a drive into the right-field seats, his 22nd. Johan Camargo led off the seventh with another homer to right.

Frazier, pinch-hitting for Taillon, led off the eighth with a walk from Brad Brach (2-4) and moved to second when second baseman Ozzie Albies bobbled Starling Marte’s grounder for an error. Frazier scored the unearned run on Polanco’s single up the middle.

Corey Dickerson led off the second with a double down the right-field line and scored on a single up the middle by Elias Diaz. Anibal Sanchez ended the second with three straight strikeouts to begin a stretch of retiring 12 consecutive batters.

Sanchez allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte made a leaping catch of a drive hit by David Freese to end the first inning. Watching the catch from the mound, Sanchez pumped his right fist in approval.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Diaz left the game in the seventh with a sore right hamstring. He was limping after running to first on his groundout to shortstop. Francisco Cervelli replaced Diaz at catcher.

Braves: RHP Peter Moylan aggravated his right forearm strain, ending his rehab assignment and hopes of returning this season. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. … RHP Arodys Vizcaino (right shoulder inflammation) threw live batting practice and is ready to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. … RHP Brandon McCarthy (knee) allowed two runs on four hits in two innings in his rehab outing with Gwinnett.

REINFORCEMENTS

Catcher Rene Rivera, obtained off waivers from the Angels on Wednesday, will be among four or five players promoted to the Atlanta roster on Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said. Right-hander Shane Carle, placed on the 10-day DL on Aug. 7 with right shoulder inflammation, may return to Atlanta’s bullpen. Snitker said more players may join Atlanta after Gwinnett’s season ends on Monday.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Chris Archer (4-7, 4.72) has a 6.45 ERA in five starts with Pittsburgh since being acquired from Tampa Bay on July 31. He allowed one run in four innings in a 1-0 loss to the Braves on Aug. 20.

Braves: RHP Kevin Gausman (9-9, 3.89) will face the Pirates for the second time since his trade to the Braves. Gausman threw eight scoreless innings, allowing four hits, in a 6-1 win at Pittsburgh on Aug. 21.

