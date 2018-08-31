Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating an apparent shooting in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the area of Mulberry Way and 18th Street sometime before 3 a.m. Friday.

Officers were seen searching the area. Parts of 18th Street, Smallman Street and Penn Avenue were blocked.

Police cleared the scene around 5:30 a.m.

It appeared the shooting happened on Mulberry Way near the landmark Primanti Brothers restaurant.

Around the time officers were called to the Strip District, others were called to Allegheny General Hospital. At least two people were seen being taken into police custody. It’s believed police also took a third person into custody.

Police tape surrounded a car outside Allegheny General Hospital before it was towed away around 3:15 a.m.