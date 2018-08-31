  • KDKA TVOn Air

EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) – Police are investigating after shots were fired in East Liberty early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 6100 block of Centre Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter notification.

Police Investigating After Shots Fired In East Liberty

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officers blocked off a section of Centre and Penn Avenues as they conducted their investigation. At least 21 evidence markers were placed on the ground.

Meanwhile, a gun was found next to a dumpster nearby. It is unclear if that gun was used in this incident.

It is also unclear if anyone was hit by gunfire.

