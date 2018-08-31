  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Retirement, Donald Trump

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order to make it easier for small businesses to group together to provide their workers with retirement plans.

The White House says Trump will direct the Labor and Treasury departments to issue regulations to help businesses join together to offer Association Retirement Plans. Administration officials say high costs discourage employers from offering plans like 401(k)s at a time when surveys show workers worry about being able to live comfortably in retirement.

gettyimages 979522668 Trump To Sign Executive Order Easing Retirement Regulations

Photo credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Trump is expected to deliver remarks and sign the directive at an event Friday at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump will also headline a fundraiser for Republican congressional candidates Mark Harris and Rep. Ted Budd while he is in town.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s