MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – For the second time in three days, an officer was taken to the hospital after reporting feeling sick at State Correctional Institution Greene.

The latest incident occurred Saturday morning, with the officer reported feeling ill after entering into a broom closet to do an inventory. He was pale, nauseated, light headed and had elevated blood pressure and respirations, according to Susan McNaughton of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

The officer was taken to the hospital by state vehicle and is reported as being in stable condition.

