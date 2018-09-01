Filed Under:East Hills, Local TV, Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh late Friday night.

The shooting occurred on Park Hill Drive just after 11 p.m.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Officers were called because of reports of gunshots, and when they arrived they found a 17-year-old male who had been shot several times. He was hit in the chest and is in critical but stable condition.

No weapon was found at the scene and, so far, police have yet to name any suspects.

