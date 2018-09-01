Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh late Friday night.

The shooting occurred on Park Hill Drive just after 11 p.m.

Officers were called because of reports of gunshots, and when they arrived they found a 17-year-old male who had been shot several times. He was hit in the chest and is in critical but stable condition.

No weapon was found at the scene and, so far, police have yet to name any suspects.

Stay with KDKA.com for more details on this developing story.