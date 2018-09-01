Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) — Sen. John McCain was lying in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where top elected officials are paying their respects. McCain is only the 31st person to lie in state there, an honor reserved for past presidents and the most revered public servants.

McCain died Aug. 25 of brain cancer at age 81.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence all gave remarks honor McCain at the Friday morning ceremony, where top government officials and McCain’s family were present. In the afternoon, the American public had the chance to pay their respects.

After the public viewing had closed at the Capitol Rotunda, a candlelit vigil organized by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund was held at the Vietnam Memorial. Visitors placed red, white and blue to honor McCain’s service, CBS affiliate WUSA reported.

Americans waited outside in the D.C. summer heat to pay their respects to McCain on Friday afternoon. The Capitol is remaining open for viewers into the evening.

Current and former members of Congress circled around McCain’s casket to pay their respects. The Rotunda was later be opened up to the general public.

Cindy McCain, the late senator’s wife, came up first to pay her respects over the flag-draped casket.

She was followed by other members of the family, including McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, and mother, 106-year-old Roberta McCain.

Vice President Pence gave a brief history of McCain’s life. Pence was there in the stead of President Donald Trump, who was at the White House on Friday.

Pence described his time in captivity, which “did not diminish” McCain’s sense of calling.

“After he made it home, John traded service in the uniform of the United States for service in Congress,” Pence said.

McCain served on Capitol Hill for 35 years.

“In my years in Congress and as vice president, we didn’t always agree either. And he almost always noticed,” Pence said. Adding that McCain “will be missed.”

“We gather to recognize a great loss and celebrate a great life,” McConnell said. “We celebrate six decades of devotion to the American idea and the cause of human freedom.

“Generations of Americans will continue to marvel at the man who lies before us: The cocky, handsome Naval aviator who barely scraped through school, but then fought for freedom in the skies… Who witnessed to our highest values even through terrible torture… And who became a generational leader in the United States Senate, where our nation airs its great debates.

“Now, ‘airing our great debates’ is a gentle way to describe how John approached the work of a Senator.”

McConnell went on to say that McCain “treated every issue with the intensity the people’s business deserves. He would fight tooth and nail for his vision of the common good. Depending on the issue, you knew John would either be your staunchest ally or your most stubborn opponent.”

“On behalf of the Senate and the entire nation — thank you,” McConnell concluded. “Thank you for lending him to us longer than we had a right. Thank you for supporting him while he supported us.”

Ryan followed McConnell in his remarks.

“We share your anguish in losing this great man,” Ryan told McCain’s family.

A private memorial service will take place for McCain on Saturday. Former President George W. Bush and former President Barack Obama are expected to give the eulogy.

President Trump, whose public criticism of McCain is well documented, is not expected to attend the ceremony.

Instead, the president will be traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina, to meet with supporters.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.)