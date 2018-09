Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers cut one of their four quarterbacks while reducing their roster to 53 players.

The team announced Saturday that they terminated vested veteran quarterback Landry Jones. They also terminated safety Nat Berhe.

On Twitter, Berhe said, “Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated.” The tweet was in response to sports reporter Art Stapleton’s suggestion that Berhe may re-sign with the team.

Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/CVAyJAMPEr — Natnael Berhe (@NatBerhe) September 1, 2018

The following players were also released:

punter Matt Wile

running backs Jarvion Franklin, James Summers and Fitzgerald Toussaint

wide receivers Trey Griffey, Quadree Henderson and Tevin Jones

tight ends Bucky Hodges, Pharoah McKever and Christian Scotland-Williamson

offensive linemen Larson Graham, Patrick Morris, Oni Omoile, R.J. Prince, Jake Rodgers and Chris Schleuger

cornerbacks Brian Allen, Dashaun Phillips, Malik Reaves and Jamar Summers

linebackers Keion Adams, Matt Galambos and Farrington Huguenin

defensive linemen Parker Cothren, Joshua Frazier, Greg Gilmore, Lavon Hooks, Casey Sayles and Kendal Vickers

Wide receivers Damoun Patterson and Marcus Tucker, offensive lineman Joseph Cheek, safety Malik Golden and linebacker Keith Kelsey have all been designated waived/injured. Wide receive Eli Rogers was placed on the Reserve/PUP list.

