MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — Police say they found a number of dead cats and kittens in an Ohio man’s freezer Thursday.
Officers were sent to a home on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown, Ohio, for an animal abuse complaint made against Edmund Cunningham.
An officer told Cunningham that they had received a complaint that he was harming cats and kittens, and Cunningham gave officers permission to search the residence.
During the search, officers found nine dead cats and kittens in Cunningham’s freezer.
Cunningham admitted to killing eight of the cats and kittens, and he was subsequently charged with eight counts of cruelty to a companion animal.
