MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — Police say they found a number of dead cats and kittens in an Ohio man’s freezer Thursday.

Officers were sent to a home on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown, Ohio, for an animal abuse complaint made against Edmund Cunningham.

edmund cunningham Police Find 9 Dead Cats, Kittens In Mans Freezer

(Photo Credit: Middletown Division of Police/Facebook)

An officer told Cunningham that they had received a complaint that he was harming cats and kittens, and Cunningham gave officers permission to search the residence.

During the search, officers found nine dead cats and kittens in Cunningham’s freezer.

Cunningham admitted to killing eight of the cats and kittens, and he was subsequently charged with eight counts of cruelty to a companion animal.

Comments
  1. Deputy53 (@Babylon1953) says:
    September 1, 2018 at 11:01 PM

    We know nothing (legally) will happen to this guy. Small fine, community service and/or probation is the best we can hope for.
    Now as a cat owner (two,) and a former CFA cat judge in Florida (on weekends,) I’ll tell you HE better look over his shoulder-a lot!
    Some night, he’ll come out of a bar or club, walk around a corner, and get a face full of pillow case, chock full of nuts, bolts, and washers. Karma has a way of leveling the “playing field.”

